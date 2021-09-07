Missing Lancaster man, 55, last seen a week ago has links to Blackpool and Preston

Douglas Robertson, also known as Dougie, was last seen in the Bulk area of the city at around lunchtime on August 31.

The 55-year-old has not been heard from since, police said.

Douglas is described as being around 6ft tall, of medium build, with brown hair, a grey beard and blue eyes.

He has links to Blackpool, Preston and Pitlochry.

PC Gary Edmondson, of Lancaster Police, said: "Have you seen Douglas? We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"If you have any information about where he may be, or if you think you have seen him, please let us know as soon as possible.

Douglas Robertson, also known as Dougie, was last seen in the Bulk area of Lancaster. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Alternatively, if Douglas himself sees this appeal, we would ask him to make contact to let us know he is safe."

Anybody with information about his whereabouts can contact police on 101, quoting log number 229 of September 7.

Alternatively, you can call 01524 596 927.

