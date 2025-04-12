Missing Lancashire man sadly found dead following police search
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Earlier this morning, Lancashire Police said they were becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 31-year-old man named Jo Overton who was missing from his home in Scorton.
In what they call “a very upsetting update”, the police have now confirmed that they have found a body which they beleive to be Jo’s.
Posting on Facebook, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Jo was reported missing to us by his family yesterday afternoon and since then our officers have been conducting searches to try and find Jo.
“Just after 8:20am this morning the body of a man was discovered on rural farmland off Oakenclough Road in Scorton.
“Our officers attended and very sadly confirmed that the man found was sadly deceased.
“While formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe it to be Jo.The tragic news has been delivered to Jo’s next of kin and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.
“Jo’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.
“Thank you to the public who shared our initial appeal to find Jo.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.