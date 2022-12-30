News you can trust since 1837
Missing elderly driver found by police on M6 at Garstang

Police found a missing elderly driver in their Ford Focus on the M6 at Garstang.

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted nine hours ago: “The elderly driver of this Ford Focus had been reported missing by concerned family members.

"Vehicle seen M6 @ Garstang.

"Driver reunited with their family safely.”

The elderly driver of this Ford Focus had been reported missing by concerned family members. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
If someone goes missing, contact anyone you think may know their whereabouts - if you’re still concerned, contact police.

You do not have to wait 24 hours before contacting the police.