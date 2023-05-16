Missing Daniel Hives: police renew appeal five months after he disappeared without trace in Lancaster

Daniel, 29, went missing on Saturday December 10 after visiting friends in the city.

Since his disappearance, police have searched the river and surrounding area extensively.

The Lancashire Police Dogs unit, the Drone Team and the North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit have been supported by Lancaster Area Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service and search dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue in the search.

Daniel Hives hasn't been seen since December 10 2022.

Voluntary underwater search team Beneath the Surface have also searched parts of the river twice.

Daniel's friends and brother Robbie have visited Lancaster on several occasions to raise awareness of their plight and to try to find him.

Daniel, who is from Coventry but has lived in Preston for around eight years, hasn't been seen since he left City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune, at around 9.30pm on December 10 2022.

A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.

Daniel went missing after visiting friends in Lancaster.

Daniel, who has a young son, was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

He is 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.

Det Insp Adie Knowles of Lancaster CID said: “Despite an extensive investigation and search, we do not know the whereabouts of Daniel.

“It is now five months since he was last seen and his family and friends are rightly very concerned about him.

“We have carried out an extensive search of the area over the last few months and conducted an investigation in our attempts to find Daniel.

“That investigation is continuing, and we renew our appeal for anyone with information about Daniel’s disappearance to contact us.

“We ask again for anyone who was in the area of Sidings Close around 9.30pm on December 10, 2022, to come forward.

“Do you have dashcam footage from the area around the time of Daniel going missing?”

