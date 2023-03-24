Friends and family will gather by the side of the River Lune - close to where Daniel was last seen - from 12.30pm on Wednesday March 29 to celebrate his birthday and carry out another search of the area.

Daniel, who is originally from Coventry but has lived in Preston for around eight years, went missing after visiting a friend in Lancaster on December 10.

Earlier this month friends and supporters gathered by the riverside to walk around the area and distribute posters, in the hope of raising awareness of his disappearance.

Daniel Hives went missing in Lancaster on December 10 2022.

At the time, Isobel Seedall, who has known Daniel for three years, said: "There's a void in the room, and I feel like my world has literally stopped.

"Dan is the man of parties so we will be throwing him the biggest and best birthday party.”

Chantelle Simpson posted on the Facebook group ‘Join the Search to Find Daniel Hives’ to ask for the public's support once again.

"This man is somebody’s daddy, someone's son, brother, friend!

Daniel's friends will be holding a special event in Lancaster for his 29th birthday.

"On the 29th of March it will be Dan's 29th birthday and we’re asking anyone and everyone to help us make this the biggest search we have ever done.

"We will be back on the Millennium Bridge in Lancaster, posted in the middle with the table up and Dan's beautiful face on show.

"We are there for anyone that's got anything, anything at all to say about Dan's disappearance, no matter how big or how small, we are here to listen."

The friends also plan to decorate the area around the Lune Street end of the Millennium Bridge - and further afield - with balloons and banners.

Friends of Daniel Hives met up to search for him around Lancaster earlier this month.

"He’ll be the biggest attraction that day," Chantelle added. "I need anyone who can help with balloons and banners, we really want blue balloons the whole way round the bridge, we need blue balloons, helium tanks, big banners that can be hung off all the bridges in Lancaster.

"If there's anyone who can help us with recources to make this the biggest search, the brightest Lancaster has ever been, we need to make it known.

"Make Dan known. Nearly four months lost..and nothing. We need something!"

Dan's brother Robbie added: "Let's get our Dan home once and for all!"

Anyone who can help can contact the Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/728037025625136

Daniel hasn't been seen since he left City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune, at around 9.30pm on December 10.

A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.

Daniel, who has a young son, was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

He is 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with brown hair.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.

Police say extensive searches, including in the River Lune, having taken place since Daniel's disappearance.