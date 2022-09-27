Missing 72-year-old Lancaster woman with links to Preston found after two months following police appeal
A Lancastrian woman in her seventies, who had been missing for two months, is found hours after police issue an appeal.
By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 1:16 pm
On Monday (September 26), Preston and Lancaster Police said they were appealing for information regarding missing Christine Newton, 72, from Hornby, close to Lancaster,
Christine, who had links to Preston and Liverpool, was last seen in July, and was reported missing to police on September 18.
Most Popular
However at lunchtime on Tuesday, September 27, police confirmed she had been found safe the previous evening, in the Lancaster area.