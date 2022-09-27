On Monday (September 26), Preston and Lancaster Police said they were appealing for information regarding missing Christine Newton, 72, from Hornby, close to Lancaster,

Christine, who had links to Preston and Liverpool, was last seen in July, and was reported missing to police on September 18.

Missing Hornby woman Christine Newton has been found following police appeals.

However at lunchtime on Tuesday, September 27, police confirmed she had been found safe the previous evening, in the Lancaster area.