Mini Police scheme returns to Lancaster and Morecambe
Mini Police allows local primary school children, aged between four and 11, to learn more about policing, learn new skills and take part in numerous fun-filled activities.
The sessions will be run by PCSO Pete Atkinson and PCSO Emma McGaughrin, who organised the first round of sessions earlier this year, and will lead the scheme for eight weeks.
Twenty children are currently involved and have already received an input from officers and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.
PCSO Pete Atkinson said: “We’re excited to launch the second round of Mini Police in Lancaster and Morecambe following the huge success of the first one.
“We saw such positive results from the group of children that we worked with in the summer. You could see their confidence growing week by week!
“I’m looking forward to the coming weeks, which I know will be action-packed.”