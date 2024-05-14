Former Blackpool FC owner Owen Oyston summoned to court over unpaid council tax at stadium penthouse
The club’s current owners want to remove the 90-year-old millionaire from the luxury suite which is part of the club hotel and accessed by a private lift in the South Stand.
For the last 12 months, Blackpool Council have been chasing the flamboyant fedora wearing tycoon and Blackpool FC over the alleged non-payment of council tax worth £3,193.32, but both parties dispute who is liable for the payments.
In a bid to resolve the dispute and recover the cash owed, Blackpool Council applied for a liability order hearing which was due to be heard at Preston Magistrates' Court last week (Wednesday, May 8).
The order is a legal demand for money and, if granted, the Council can use bailiffs to recover the amount owed, or – as a last resort – seek a jail term of up to three months for the defaulter.
However, Mr Oyston, whose permanent address is Claughton Hall near Lancaster, failed to attend the hearing.
Preston Magistrates Court adjourned the matter to July 3. It will be the 7th time the case has been listed following multiple adjournments.
Blackpool Council previously stated Mr Oyston is liable for the unpaid council tax as tenant of the penthouse but his lawyer has previously asked for the liability order to be quashed or proceedings to be adjourned, claiming there was an agreement between his client and the new owners that the club would pay the tax.
However, the club have previously claimed that Mr Oyston is a trespasser at the stadium which he no longer owns, which would mean he is not liable for payment of the outstanding council tax bill.
His barrister said it could also be argued that the penthouse was not a self-contained living area and therefore should not be designated as such for council tax purposes.
A spokesperson for Blackpool FC said: “At this moment, we’re currently not going to offer comment”.
Blackpool Council were also approached for comment.
