Two football teams from Lancaster are now competing in the Military Veterans’ Football League and they face their first match on Sunday.

The new sponsored kit – thanks to ICS Accounting – came just in time for the home fixture when Lancaster City Football Club Military Veterans II will face Stockport County Community Trust.

The formation of the teams happened after manager and coach Shawn Duckers had a friendly chat with Lancashire Armed Forces Covenant project lead, Ian Barber.

As Shawn was a committee member and resident at Westfield War Memorial Village housing association in Lancaster, he met Ian and, with Lancaster City’s ground being nearby, the idea of forming a veterans’ team was forged.

Lancaster military veterans looking forward to their first football match in the Military Football League.

Shawn said: “With thanks to help from Dave Evans, managing director of Access Planit, we now have two teams of military veterans entering into the Northwest Military Veterans Football League.

“We have also built a great community of almost 50 local military veterans in our group chat, with new players joining us regularly.

“Working-age military veterans quite often get overlooked once they disappear into work and family life, so this has been a great opportunity to develop a support network and redevelop the camaraderie through physical activity in ways they will remember from their military days.

“It has been an honour, as an adopted Lancastrian, to bring together this team and provide this opportunity for many local military veterans and their families.”

The teams also have fantastic new kits which are sponsored by ICS Accounting.

ICS head of sales Daniel Lovett-Horn said: “In the past I have worked strongly with the Career Transition Partnership that supports ex-military leaving the armed forces and transitioning to new work once they have finished their service.

“I could not think of anything better than supporting Shawn's excellent work with the team he has put together.

“I am proud to not only have had the chance to talk to him and the guys but to also now call him a friend. An excellent organisation that deserves as much local support as possible.”

The Lancaster team also received support from Lancaster City FC and Bay Veterans Association based in Morecambe.

If you would like to get involved as a player or would like to hear about ways to support the team, contact them on their Facebook page or contact Shawn directly at [email protected] or on Instagram @exergonic.coaching

Lancaster City FC Military Veterans have a Remembrance Day charity match, which is being held on Monday November 11 at Giant Axe.

Entry is free and starts at 6pm, with kick-off at 7pm. All proceeds will support the two teams through their first year in the league.