Leading UK accounting firms MHA and MHA Moore and Smalley have announced their intention to formally merge from April 1 to create a nationwide audit, tax and advisory practice with 1,600 partners and staff operating from 21 offices.

MHA Moore and Smalley, which has an office in Lancaster, has been part of the MHA network since 2010 and adopted MHA into its name in 2017.

The merger will enhance both firms’ ability to offer clients a range of services throughout the UK.

Rakesh Shaunak, managing partner and chairman of MHA, said: “The combination of MHA and MHA Moore and Smalley into a single partnership and team is a real win-win for both firms and for our people.

Graham Gordon, managing partner, MHA Moore and Smalley.

“All our clients will be able to access additional new resources with deep expertise across a range of sectors and services. With our strong shared cultures, the merger will also bring new development opportunities for the staff, as well as providing attractive career opportunities for potential recruits.”

Graham Gordon, managing partner at MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “We have been part of the MHA network since its inception in 2010 and adopted MHA into our name in 2017 as we began working even more closely with our MHA partners.