Memorial bench for Heysham toddler to be unveiled by TT legend John McGuinness

The bench in memory of little George Hinds will be officially unveiled in Happy Mount Park in Morecambe on Saturday (July 9) at 10.30am.
George died in a gas explosion on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham in May 2021.
Heysham man Steve Trainor who raised the funds for the bench, said: “The money was raised by a generous donation of two cases (24 bottles ) of quality wine donated by Naked wines, a wine club I am a member of.
"Then Morrisons very kindly allowed me into store on two Saturdays to raffle it where in total I raised £1040 to buy the bench.
"The bench will be unveiled by John McGuinness in Happy Mount park by the children’s swings opposite the crazy golf course.”