Over the next 2 years, Kygo will learn to locate casualties, and clear areas, in collapsed and partially collapsed buildings in Lancashire.

She’ll be working with the rescue team to find missing people in rural areas that need to be located swiftly.

The clever pup has spent the week being introduced her to some of her future team-mates and their families.

