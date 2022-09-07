Meet Morecambe's very own wheelchair basketball ace
Morecambe’s very own wheelchair basketball ace Catherine Yearron believes the newly-formed Women's Premier League can catapult the visibility of her sport to even greater heights.
Catherine, 34, took up the sport late in life and immediately fell in love with its competitive, and even sometimes aggressive, nature.
The Lancashire star now competes for Worcester Wolves in the Women's Premier League, a level she never believed she could achieve before discovering the sport now so close to her heart.
She said: "I can't even describe the level of training – it’s a whole different level to anything I've had before.
"it's such a massive opportunity for women in para sport. To get that stage and that focus on them and to be part of that, I never in a million years thought I would be at a level and train with those girls, let alone play with them.
"The atmosphere there's great. The whole support system around the league is a whole different level.
"Every single girl who's in the Wolves team, every one of us has improved in that last year.
"I just think to put a spotlight on the women first for a premier league and just let's hope it continues to grow and bring in more players.”
The league is the first of its kind for women in wheelchair basketball, with the four teams competing in a tense final head-to-head at the end of the season.
Alongside the league, Yearron also trains with the GB Academy at a regional level.
And the wheelchair basketball player holds a separate guidance role at the academy.
She added: "Because I'm older, with the regional stuff I almost have to take more of a guiding role for the younger players who haven't really been in the sport for as long.
"So that's a whole new world for me as I'm still learning and feel like a newbie and I'm trying to help other people to try and improve their skills.”
Wheelchair basketball made its debut at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
