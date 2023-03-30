All GP practices will be closed on Friday, April 7 and (Good Friday) and Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday), and in addition, this year, the Easter Bank Holiday will be followed by four days of industrial action by junior doctors.

During this time, the NHS is expecting “significant disruption”, and health bosses are are aware that urgent treatment centres often see an increase in people attending on a bank holiday because they have run out of medication.

Prescription medication

People are now being urged to keep the pressure off those services by reminding people to think ahead.

When is the order deadline?

Dr Peter Gregory, associate medical director for NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), which organises healthcare services in the region, said: “Bank holidays are typically a busy time for health services and you can play your part by being prepared and knowing what support is available for you should you need it.

“If you have a long-term health condition that relies on medication, such as asthma and diabetes, please make sure you order your prescription in plenty of time.

“Any repeat medicines needed over the bank holiday weekend should be ordered before Friday, March 31 at the latest to make sure there is enough time for them to be processed and dispensed. Most GP practices need a minimum of 48 hours’ notice to issue a repeat prescription.

“Community pharmacies also generally need between 24 and 48 hours from when they receive a repeat prescription to prepare medicines.”

What else can you do?

You should continue to attend GP and dental appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.

It is also worth checking your general medicine cabinet before the bank holiday to make sure it is well stocked with essentials such as paracetamol, cough and cold remedies, antihistamines, and plasters and bandages.

Some local pharmacies will be open on bank holidays and are able to provide expert advice and deal with minor ailments and illnesses.

