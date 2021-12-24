McCarthy Stone give Lancaster community centre timely Christmas gift
In what is a welcome early Christmas present, McCarthy Stone developer and manager of retirement communities, has donated a variety of furniture to the Barton Road Community Centre in Lancaster.
Nine chairs and several tables have been gifted to the community centre as a welcome boost for a charity that does so much good for the local neighbourhood.
Denise Nardone, community co-ordinator, said: “This donation is being used for our group room, the renting of which covers the costs to run the centre, and this will certainly help us to do that. The room that we’ve decorated is a quiet room, a small group room that can be used for breastfeeding, small meetings and a counselling room. This furniture is going to enable us to encourage even more people to use the space if needed.
“We were desperate for the furniture, so it was lovely to have it donated. We were going to purchase new furniture when we came back after lockdown but McCarthy Stone saved us the trouble and the expense, as they are a perfect match.”
The Barton Road Community centre which has been established as a working charity for over three years, has experienced hardship following the pandemic, with a pause in fundraising efforts making it all the more difficult to stay afloat, and continue to open.
Louise Lawrence Flynn, McCarthy Stone marketing manager, said: “Barton Road Community Centre brings people in the local community together and we’re delighted to have helped continue this amazing work with the donation of furniture. The room looks great and is now a more inviting and comfortable place to come and spend time!”
