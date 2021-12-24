McCarthy Stone give Lancaster community centre timely Christmas gift

From left: Andy Millard (Sales Consultant, McCarthy Stone) Denise Nardone (Barton Road Community Centre manager) and Louise Lawrence-Flynn (Marketing manager, McCarthy and Stone) outside Barton Road community centre in Lancaster. Picture by Mark Harvey.

Nine chairs and several tables have been gifted to the community centre as a welcome boost for a charity that does so much good for the local neighbourhood.

Denise Nardone, community co-ordinator, said: “This donation is being used for our group room, the renting of which covers the costs to run the centre, and this will certainly help us to do that. The room that we’ve decorated is a quiet room, a small group room that can be used for breastfeeding, small meetings and a counselling room. This furniture is going to enable us to encourage even more people to use the space if needed.

“We were desperate for the furniture, so it was lovely to have it donated. We were going to purchase new furniture when we came back after lockdown but McCarthy Stone saved us the trouble and the expense, as they are a perfect match.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left:Louise Lawrence-Flynn (Marketing manager, McCarthy and Stone), Denise Nardone (Barton Road Community Centre manager) and Andy Millard (Sales Consultant, McCarthy Stone) at Barton Road community centre in Lancaster. Picture by Mark Harvey.

The Barton Road Community centre which has been established as a working charity for over three years, has experienced hardship following the pandemic, with a pause in fundraising efforts making it all the more difficult to stay afloat, and continue to open.

Louise Lawrence Flynn, McCarthy Stone marketing manager, said: “Barton Road Community Centre brings people in the local community together and we’re delighted to have helped continue this amazing work with the donation of furniture. The room looks great and is now a more inviting and comfortable place to come and spend time!”

For more information and prices relating to Retirement Living Plus in Lancaster, please call 0800 201 0385 or visit here