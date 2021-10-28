Mayor's special thanks for 'true hero' Lancaster taxi driver who saved man's life in street with CPR

Pictured from left are Coun Mike Greenall (Mayor of Lancaster), Peter Hirst, Colin Walker, Margaret Greenall (Mayoress) and Coun Colin Hartley (chair of licensing committee).

As we reported earlier this month, Peter Hirst came to the rescue after spotting Colin Walker fall to the ground near Lancaster railway station.

The 68-year-old's heart stopped twice while Peter - who had never carried out CPR before - worked on him.

And thankfully, Peter was able to revive Colin until paramedics arrived to take him to hospital.

The pair this week met up with Lancaster mayor Coun Mike Greenall, mayoress Margaret Greenall, and Counr Colin Hartley, who is chair of the council's licensing committee.

The city council is the licensing authority for taxi drivers in the district.

Coun Greenall said: “Peter is a true hero and words alone cannot praise him enough. He should be extremely proud of the way he dealt with an extremely difficult and challenging situation.

"By taking quick and decisive action he undoubtedly saved Colin’s life and I’d like to add my thanks to the other plaudits he has received.”

Burnley FC season ticket holder Colin was returning from a match at Turf Moor when his heart gave out suddenly as he walked home from Lancaster train station on September 22.

And he says he cannot remember any of the drama, waking up in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later.

Colin remained in intensive care for a week, followed by three days in coronary care, before being allowed home.

He later praised Peter for how he helped him.

"I am very grateful to him, he literally saved my life and I can't thank him enough," he said. "I know how lucky I am."

Peter, a long-standing taxi driver for 848848, said he didn't think twice before stopping to assist Colin.

The 60-year-old, who lives in Grosvenor Park, said he is not trained in CPR and had never done it before, but knew he had to try something to help Colin.