Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineteen brave and dedicated supporters took to the air in two events to raise funds for The Rainbow Hub charity which supports children with physical and neurological disabilities

The events – on Saturday July 9 and and Sunday August 7 – were organised by the Black Knights Parachute Centre near Lancaster.

The teams of nine in July and 10 in August, opted to increase their jump from 11,000 feet to 15,000 feet – the highest possible in the UK.

From left: Caleb, Haleemah, Fatima, Mubarek, Sam, Becki, Dan, Jake, Haley and Katie

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many participants, from 16 to 54, were either staff members or family/friends of children who use the services at the charity. They were joined by people from the companies String and Lakes Cottages and Lodges.

Hayley Phillips, from Lakes Cottages and Lodges, said of the jump that it "was the best feeling in the world – like nothing else I have known”.

Jake Hodgson said: "I absolutely loved that and would come back tomorrow if I could.”

Katie Starkey and Sam Gordon from String, Preston

Hayley’s son Cole attends conductive education at Rainbow Hub and his father Chris Murray took part in the sky dive last year.

Friends Hayley and Jake took part together with Hayley’s brother-in-law, Dan.

The trio raised £1,872 for the event whilst the team from String in Preston raised £1,350.

Alison Holdsworth, a member of the Rainbow Hub team, said: "It was the most incredible, exhilarating experience, creating memories to last a lifetime and all for this amazing charity so close to my heart.”

From left: Ruth Pye, Rebecca Lynd, David Johnston, Conor Willett, Matty Ellis, Alison Holdsworth, Emma Parish, Amber Mitchell and Dave Duffy

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub said: “We are delighted with such a fantastic result and cannot thank everyone enough for getting involved, especially participants from String and Lakeland

Cottages and Lodges, together with our amazing families.

"It means so much to all the children and team at Rainbow Hub. Well done to Emma, our event organiser, who also faced her fears and took part."

The Rainbow Hub fundraising team organises several events during the year to improve the lives of disabled children and their families. The team also relies heavily on individuals, groups and businesses to raise funds.