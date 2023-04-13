News you can trust since 1837
Masked thief on bike steals parcel from doorstep of Lancaster house

An opportunist thief stole a parcel left on the doorstep of a Lancaster house.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read

Police are reminding residents to be vigilant after the parcel delivery was stolen from a doorstep in Wentworth Drive overnight on April 11.

Doorbell footage captured a male with a pushbike wearing a face mask.

A police spokesman said: "Please be vigilant and if you receive any deliveries to your home address please take ownership of them as soon as you can to prevent the possibility of them being stolen."

Call 101 if you can help police with their enquiries.
Call 101 if you can help police with their enquiries.