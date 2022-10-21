Measuring seven metres in diameter, visitors will be immersed into space with this thought-provoking planet as it revolves in the centre of one of Morecambe’s most prominent landmarks, the Winter Gardens.

The artwork captures the planet in forensic detail using NASA imagery of the Martian surface.

At an approximate scale of 1:1million, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical replica represents 10 kilometres of the surface of Mars - with every valley, crater, volcano and mountain laid bare for spectators to explore.

Luke Jerram art installation of Mars. Picture by Luke Jerram.

The installation is a fusion of Mars imagery, light and a surround-sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones, resulting in an unforgettable, mesmerising experience for all the family.

Morecambe Town Council has organised a range of events for visitors to enjoy throughout the three weeks, including musical performances to take place beneath the artwork itself, a lecture about the planet Mars from Professor Jim Wild of Lancaster University, and artist days where visitors will have an opportunity to paint the installation, and more. There will also be a photography competition, and activities for kids to enjoy while visiting the exhibition.

Visitors will be able to view this breathtaking sculpture between November 10 and 28 2022.

Luke Jerram, the artist who created the Mars masterpiece, said: “Mars follows on from my other touring astronomical artworks, Museum of the Moon and Gaia, and allows a close encounter with the martian planet. I hope that visitors will feel transported to its inhospitable desert wasteland and in comparison, really value our life on Earth.

Luke Jerram art installation of Mars. Picture by Luke Jerram.

"The artwork will look particularly impressive with the backdrop of the beautiful architecture of Morecambe Winter Gardens. I hope that it will be a truly unique experience

for the local community.”

Morecambe Town Council Chief Executive Luke Trevaskis said “Luke Jerram's work has won praise and acclamation wherever it has been seen and it is really exciting to bring Mars to Morecambe.

"The artwork is designed to encourage visitors to explore and contemplate our understanding of the planets around us and the environmental impact that we have on the natural world.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the Winter Gardens transformed in the coming weeks, allowing visitors to experience this magnificent building in a very different way.

"We have also organised an exciting programme of events to complement the artwork and enhance the experience for everyone."

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Chair of Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservations Trust, said: “The Morecambe Winter Gardens is honoured and proud to be chosen by Morecambe Town Council to host Luke Jerram's Mars.

"To have this amazing creation in our 125th anniversary year as a building is very special.

"Congratulations to Morecambe Town Council for having the initiative to bring such world class events to our resort for both local people and visitors alike and also enabling us to showcase the beauty and splendour of the Morecambe Winter Gardens.”

Tickets to view the exhibition cost £3, just £1 for children under 10, and children under the age of 3 go free.