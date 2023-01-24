South Lakeland District Council has approved the funding as part of a community scheme granting a total of £1.2m to 118 projects over 10 years.

The grassroots funding project has now come to an end after 10 years, with the final round of cash being allocated by the council.

Other money has been allocated to improvement schemes in Grange, Hawkshead and Kendal, and to Cumbria Action for Sustainability.

Milnthorpe's public toilets are to get an £8k upgrade. Photo: Google Street View

The funding was allocated through the New Homes Bonus, where the Government matches the council tax raised for new homes and properties brought back into use, with extra funds given for each affordable home built.

SLDC decided to use the New Homes Bonus funds to address the needs of local communities.

Coun Andrew Jarvis, Portfolio Holder for Finance and Assets, said: "Since 2013 more than 100 groups and organisations have been supported in making their communities better places with grants totalling more than £1.2m.”

"This shows how a commitment to localism and partnership working can be incredibly powerful and effective.

