Manchester ska band make a return to Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:01 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 15:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Baked A La Ska, Manchester’s super-charged 11-piece ska ensemble, prepares to bring their high energy sound to Morecambe.

Known for their explosive performances and distinctive style, the band continues to captivate audiences with their unique blend of spaced-out originals and cleverly reimagined covers.

They give audiences the chance of a great start to the festive season with their performance at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday December 7 at 8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Baked A La Ska have mastered the art of blending quirky creativity with infectious rhythms. Their shows are a celebration of music and fun, earning them a devoted following wherever they perform.

The show by Baked A La Ska follws follows the free West End Winter Lantern Procession. Photo by Robin ZahlerThe show by Baked A La Ska follws follows the free West End Winter Lantern Procession. Photo by Robin Zahler
The show by Baked A La Ska follws follows the free West End Winter Lantern Procession. Photo by Robin Zahler

Ben McCabe, senior creative producer at More Music, said: “Really looking to forward to welcoming back the Baked A La Ska “Ska of Wonder” show to More Music.

"The band are experts at putting the crowd at ease and get us dancing from the off…and as an extra stocking filler this year Baybeat Streetband will be joining the band during the first set for an extra heavy version of Walking in the Air!”

Tickets are £15 and under 18s are free.

The performance follows the free West End Winter Lantern Procession which sets off from More Music, Devonshire Road, at 6pm on Saturday December 7.

For more information on these events visit www.moremusic.org.uk

Related topics:MorecambeManchesterTicketsWest End
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice