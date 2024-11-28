Manchester ska band make a return to Morecambe
Known for their explosive performances and distinctive style, the band continues to captivate audiences with their unique blend of spaced-out originals and cleverly reimagined covers.
They give audiences the chance of a great start to the festive season with their performance at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday December 7 at 8pm.
Baked A La Ska have mastered the art of blending quirky creativity with infectious rhythms. Their shows are a celebration of music and fun, earning them a devoted following wherever they perform.
Ben McCabe, senior creative producer at More Music, said: “Really looking to forward to welcoming back the Baked A La Ska “Ska of Wonder” show to More Music.
"The band are experts at putting the crowd at ease and get us dancing from the off…and as an extra stocking filler this year Baybeat Streetband will be joining the band during the first set for an extra heavy version of Walking in the Air!”
Tickets are £15 and under 18s are free.
The performance follows the free West End Winter Lantern Procession which sets off from More Music, Devonshire Road, at 6pm on Saturday December 7.
For more information on these events visit www.moremusic.org.uk