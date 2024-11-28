Manchester ska band make a return to Morecambe

Baked A La Ska, Manchester’s super-charged 11-piece ska ensemble, prepares to bring their high energy sound to Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for their explosive performances and distinctive style, the band continues to captivate audiences with their unique blend of spaced-out originals and cleverly reimagined covers.

They give audiences the chance of a great start to the festive season with their performance at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday December 7 at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baked A La Ska have mastered the art of blending quirky creativity with infectious rhythms. Their shows are a celebration of music and fun, earning them a devoted following wherever they perform.

The show by Baked A La Ska follws follows the free West End Winter Lantern Procession. Photo by Robin Zahler

Ben McCabe, senior creative producer at More Music, said: “Really looking to forward to welcoming back the Baked A La Ska “Ska of Wonder” show to More Music.

"The band are experts at putting the crowd at ease and get us dancing from the off…and as an extra stocking filler this year Baybeat Streetband will be joining the band during the first set for an extra heavy version of Walking in the Air!”

Tickets are £15 and under 18s are free.

The performance follows the free West End Winter Lantern Procession which sets off from More Music, Devonshire Road, at 6pm on Saturday December 7.

For more information on these events visit www.moremusic.org.uk