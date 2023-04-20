Man wanted for Lancaster burglary now in custody
A man wanted in connection with a burglary in Lancaster has been traced by police.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST
Earlier this week police asked for the public’s help to find John Clegg, 43, who was wanted in connection with a burglary in Lancaster.
And on Wednesday evening, a 43-year-old man was arrested in Lancaster and is currently in custody.
Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal.