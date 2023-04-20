News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
6 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
6 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Man wanted for Lancaster burglary now in custody

A man wanted in connection with a burglary in Lancaster has been traced by police.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST

Earlier this week police asked for the public’s help to find John Clegg, 43, who was wanted in connection with a burglary in Lancaster.

And on Wednesday evening, a 43-year-old man was arrested in Lancaster and is currently in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal.

Police had issued an appeal earlier this week.Police had issued an appeal earlier this week.
Police had issued an appeal earlier this week.