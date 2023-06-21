News you can trust since 1837
Man wanted by police in connection with Garstang pub brawl

Can you help police identify this man?
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:14 BST

Officers would like to speak to him as part of an investigation following an incident of violent disorder in Garstang.

It occurred shortly before 10.50pm on April 22, when around 20 men were involved in a brawl which began at the Kings Arms, on High Street, before spilling outside.

Those involved were seen punching, pushing, kicking and shoving each other, using chairs, pool cues and pool balls as weapons.

Police wish to speak to this man.
Police wish to speak to this man.
Police have already been helped in identifying several people who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have had information about what occurred.

Six people have since been arrested with a further two interviewed on a voluntary basis.

They would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV image and are asking anybody who recognises him to get in touch.

DC Paul Slinger, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a totally unacceptable incident and we are determined to find all those involved.

Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?

“We have made six arrests and would now like to speak to the man in the attached image. If you recognise him, or if this is you, please get in touch straight away.”

Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 1470 of April 22nd.

The people arrested are a 21-year-old man from Scorton, a 26-year-old man from Garstang, a 24-year-old man from Garstang, a 35-year-old man from Radcliffe, Manchester, a 23-year-old man from Garstang and a 26-year-old man from Bolton.

All were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and all have since been bailed.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident in Garstang.
Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident in Garstang.