Man treated in hospital for knife wound after Lancaster street robbery

Police are now appealing for help after the incident in Holly Walk on the Marsh Estate at around 3.24am on Sunday December 11.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached in the street after he’d been on a night out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suffered a deep laceration to one of his hands and was treated in hospital.

Police provided this CCTV image of the suspect.

The suspect was in possession of a knife and is believed to have walked along Cedar Road and turned into Lune Road after the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man from the CCTV footage or has information about the robbery should contact [email protected] or ring 101 – quoting log 0299 of December 11, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad