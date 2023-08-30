Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forard after the robbery, which happened at around 10pm on Saturday August 12 at the junction of Noel Road and Clare Road in Lancaster.

Three men approached the victim in Torrisholme Road, before assaulting him and making threats with a knife in Noel Road, leaving him with an injury to the face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They made off with his wallet, though it contained no cash and was found a short time later.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you witnessed this, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, 101 quoting log 1550 of July 12, 2023.