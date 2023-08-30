Man suffers facial injuries during knifepoint robbery in Lancaster
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forard after the robbery, which happened at around 10pm on Saturday August 12 at the junction of Noel Road and Clare Road in Lancaster.
Three men approached the victim in Torrisholme Road, before assaulting him and making threats with a knife in Noel Road, leaving him with an injury to the face.
They made off with his wallet, though it contained no cash and was found a short time later.
If you witnessed this, or have any CCTV or dashcam footage, 101 quoting log 1550 of July 12, 2023.
Police are also appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery in Ryelands Park on Friday afternoon.