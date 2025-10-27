Man rescued from quicksand in Morecambe Bay as tide comes in

A man had to be rescued from quicksand at Silverdale over the weekend.

The Bay Search and Rescue crew was on a routine patrol in its Sherp vehicle on Saturday morning when they received an urgent request from Holyhead Coastguard after receiving a 999 call about a person trapped in quicksand at Silverdale, with the tide rapidly coming in.

The crew found the man lying on his back in a soft gulley with only his chest, head, one arm and part of a leg still visible above the sand.

However, because he had laid in the correct safety position, he was thankfully not in too deep, although was exhausted and quite hypothermic.

Bay Search and Rescue were called out to help a man stuck in quicksand at Silverdale.

The BSAR crew inflated two Inflatable Rescue Air Pathways to safely reach him, and informed Holyhead MRCC of his exact location.

With one pathway behind the casualty to prevent him sinking further and the other in front, the team carefully worked to free him.

After just a few short minutes, he was safely out and on the pathway and able to crawl up onto dry land.

The crew immediately transferred him into the Sherp for rewarming, as he was extremely cold and showing signs of hypothermia.

After being assessed by a medic and wrapped in foil blankets he was moved swiftly to a safer place for transfer.

A BSAR spokesman said: “As we left the scene, the tide had already begun to fill the gulley – a surreal reminder of just how close this call was.”

The casualty was transported to the Bob In Café ahead of the flooding tide, where he was handed over to paramedics for further assessment alongside Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team, Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service.

“This rescue was a true display of teamwork across agencies – a reminder of the coordination, skill, and dedication that keeps our coastline safe,” the spokesman added.

"A huge thank you to everyone involved.”

They also added a reminder that anyone who finds themself in difficulty on the coast should always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.