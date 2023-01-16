Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team was called out just after noon on Sunday January 8 to the injured walker, who had suffered a suspected fracture of his right ankle.

The man was extremely fortunate to have an orthopaedic doctor and his wife passing by just after the incident, and they were able to administer first aid and apply a splint to his lower leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once on the scene the team treated the injury and administered stronger pain relief before placing him on a bell mountain rescue stretcher and carrying him about 600 metres to a waiting ambulance.

BPMRT assist the injured walker.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and thank you to the people first on the scene for their invaluable assistance,” a spokesman for BPMRT said.

BPMRT carry the injured walker to the ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BPMRT transport the injured walker to the ambulance.