Man jailed after assaults in Morecambe cafes
Andrew Phimister, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for assault and breach of notification requirements at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The offence relates to incidents at two cafés on Morecambe promenade where he was verbally abusive and threatening to staff and members of the public.
A spokesman for Morecambe Police said: “Morecambe Police will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, especially directed towards hard-working employees of local businesses and visitors to the area.
“Should you witness similar incidents involving Andrew Phimister after his release, please contact us on 101 and email PC Foster directly on [email protected].”