Man is 'punched, kicked and bitten' during serious assault in Morecambe

Police are appealing for information following an assault in Morecambe during which a man was punched, kicked and bitten.

The incident occurred at around 8.05pm on December 18 in Queen Street, after the victim – a man aged in his 20s – had been approached by another group of men in a bar.

The victim left the bar and the group followed him in the direction of Euston Road before assaulting him, including punching and kicking him. He was also bitten on his face.

Fortunately he managed to get away and get help.

Enquiries have been ongoing since and police are now asking for the public’s help.

PC James Dodson of Morecambe Police said: “This was a nasty and entirely unprovoked attack on somebody simply trying to enjoy a night out.

“We are now asking anybody who witnessed the incident or who has mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage showing what happened to get in touch. Similarly anybody who thinks they know who is responsible should make contact with us straight away.”