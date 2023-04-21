Man in court on manslaughter charge after death of Morecambe dad outside former Lancaster nightclub
A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter after a 22-year-old man died following an altercation outside a Lancaster nightclub last year.
Sean Orrell, 32, of Wigan Road in Leigh, appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Magistrates said the matter was so serious it can only be dealt with at the crown court, and set a date for Orrell to enter his plea on May 18 at Preston Crown Court.
Police were called just before 4.30am on June 12 2022 to a report that a man had been punched during an altercation outside the former Glow nightclub in Dalton Square, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
The man, dad-of-two Joshua Hughes, who was part of a group who had been inside the club earlier but had been ejected, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Mr Hughes, of Morecambe, passed away on June 16.