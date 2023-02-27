Morecambe RNLI received a call from the Coastguard at around 1.25pm on Thursday February 23, asking them to respond to reports of a vehicle stuck in the water at Peggy Marsh, Lancaster, with a man trapped.

The inshore lifeboat was launched, but when they arrived at the scene they found the man had rescued himself.

He was taken to safety by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

The van stuck in water at Snatchems.

Water safety officer Helen, spokesperson for Morecambe RNLI, said: “This is a timely reminder from with regards tides in the area.

“We strongly advise those using the road at Snatchams to check the time of high tide to avoid becoming stranded.

‘’The road floods quickly and can easily cut you off from safety. If you do get stuck avoid trying to save your vehicle and get as high above the water as you can then call 999.”

The waterlogged van stuck in water at Snatchems.