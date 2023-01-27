News you can trust since 1837
Man fined £400 after fly-tipping in Bolton-le-Sands

A man is counting the cost of his actions after being fined £400 for fly-tipping waste in Bolton-le-Sands.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 12:25pm

Following a report about the dumping from a member of the public in October last year, a team of Lancaster City Council cleansing staff cleared the site in Pasture Lane and passed information found within the waste to enforcement officers who were able to identify a suspect following an investigation.

The suspect, who did not have a Waste Carriers' Licence, was interviewed and once presented with the evidence, admitted the offence.

He was issued with a fixed penalty notice to pay £400.

The fly-tipping in Bolton-le-Sands.
There is a duty of care by anyone requiring waste removal from their property to ensure it is disposed of responsibly.

If you choose to use a waste disposal service to remove your rubbish for you, you should ensure they are fully licensed to avoid it being fly-tipped.

To help the council crack down on fly-tipping, report incidents on public land/highway online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/fly-tipping

