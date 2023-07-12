News you can trust since 1837
Man drowned after falling from aqueduct and into River Lune in Lancaster, coroner concludes

A man drowned after falling from an aqueduct and into the River Lune in Lancaster.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST

Ryan Charles Moss had been socialising in the area when he climbed the River Lune Aqueduct with a friend on April 7, 2023.

Once on the aqueduct, Mr Moss fell from height into the river.

He did not resurface when he entered the water.

A man drowned after falling from an aqueduct and into the River Lune (Credit: Peter McDermott)A man drowned after falling from an aqueduct and into the River Lune (Credit: Peter McDermott)
A man drowned after falling from an aqueduct and into the River Lune (Credit: Peter McDermott)
At an inquest on July 11, the coroner said it was “unclear whether Mr Moss deliberately jumped or slipped,” but ruled he sadly died from drowning.

