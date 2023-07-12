Ryan Charles Moss had been socialising in the area when he climbed the River Lune Aqueduct with a friend on April 7, 2023.

Once on the aqueduct, Mr Moss fell from height into the river.

He did not resurface when he entered the water.

A man drowned after falling from an aqueduct and into the River Lune (Credit: Peter McDermott)

