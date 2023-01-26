News you can trust since 1837
Man charged with stealing suitcase and contents worth over £2k from Lancaster railway station

A man is due in court today charged with the theft of a suitcase and its contents from Lancaster railway station.

By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Bobby Joe Franks, 43, of Ferry Road, Barrow-in-Furness, is alleged to have stolen the suitcase and its contents worth £2110.63 at Castle Station, Westbourne Road, Lancaster on May 5, 2022.

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, (January 26).

Lancaster railway station. Picture from Google Street View.