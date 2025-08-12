Man charged following fatal taxi collision in Morecambe

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

A motorist has been charged with numerous offences after a man in his 50s died in a collision between a car and a taxi at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jez Shepherd, 22, of Green Street, Morecambe, has been charged with the following offences and was due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

*Causing death by dangerous driving

*Causing death by driving whilst disqualified

*Causing death by driving whilst uninsured

*Taking without consent (driver) causing death

*Burglary dwelling theft

*Making off without payment

*Driving whilst disqualified

*Driving with no insurance.

Officers were called to Westgate at 5.47am on Sunday August 10 following reports of a collision involving a black Fiat Punto and a white Ford Mondeo taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the rear seat passenger in the taxi – a man in his 50s – was sadly pronounced deceased at hospital.

The driver of the taxi – a 31-year-old man from Morecambe – who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, a Senior Investigating Officer in the Road Policing Unit, said: “As a result of this collision a man has lost his life and my thoughts very much remain with his loved ones. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“While a man has now been charged, I want to make it clear that our enquiries are very much ongoing.”

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that could assist in the investigation should contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 270 of 10th August 2025.