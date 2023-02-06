Police were called to Cheapside just before 9pm on February 2 after reports a man in his 30s had received injuries to his neck and hand.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life threatening.

Following enquiries, a 27-year-old man was arrested over the weekend.

Police cordoned off Cheapside and Church Street in Lancaster after the incident.

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Shane Robert, 27, of no fixed abode, was charged with Section 18 wounding, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning and was remanded back into custody to appear at the crown court at a later date.