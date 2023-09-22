Man caught without train ticket at Lancaster was wanted on prison recall
A man stopped for travelling on a train without a ticket was discovered to be wanted on a recall to prison.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
The man was stopped at Lancaster on Thursday and after being spoken to by British Transport Police officers it was found he was wanted on recall.
He was arrested and taken to custody to await transfer to HMP Preston.