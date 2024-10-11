Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested following a drugs raid in Heysham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant in Marlborough Road on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said on Facebook: "You may have noticed increased police activity on Marlborough Road, Heysham, this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Neighbourhood and Rural Task Forces executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address.

"One man was subsequently arrested. Our enquiries continue."

Call police on 101 if you can help with any enquiries.