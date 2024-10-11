Man arrested after police drugs raid in Heysham
A man has been arrested following a drugs raid in Heysham.
Police executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant in Marlborough Road on Thursday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said on Facebook: "You may have noticed increased police activity on Marlborough Road, Heysham, this afternoon.
"Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Neighbourhood and Rural Task Forces executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address.
"One man was subsequently arrested. Our enquiries continue."
Call police on 101 if you can help with any enquiries.