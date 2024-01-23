Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A warrant was executed in Euston Grove this morning, Tuesday January 23.

Upon entering the property officers located a large-scale cannabis grow over three floors, with more than 150 plants.

A male, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and is currently in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Foster on [email protected]

The arrest came as part of Operation Warrior, Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report this to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, online via the police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create or anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

Police execute a warrant at the house in Euston Grove, Morecambe.