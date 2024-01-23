News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Man arrested after cannabis farm found in Morecambe

A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm at a house in Morecambe.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A warrant was executed in Euston Grove this morning, Tuesday January 23.

Upon entering the property officers located a large-scale cannabis grow over three floors, with more than 150 plants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A male, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and is currently in custody.

Most Popular
The cannabis farm discovered at a house in Euston Grove.The cannabis farm discovered at a house in Euston Grove.
The cannabis farm discovered at a house in Euston Grove.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Foster on [email protected]

The arrest came as part of Operation Warrior, Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report this to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, online via the police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create or anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

Police execute a warrant at the house in Euston Grove, Morecambe.Police execute a warrant at the house in Euston Grove, Morecambe.
Police execute a warrant at the house in Euston Grove, Morecambe.

Lancashire Police would also encourage you, if you haven’t done so already, to take their Lancashire Talking survey Lancashire Talking (stayintheknow.co.uk).

You can also sign up to In the Know at https://www.stayintheknow.co.uk/#SignUp to keep updated with what’s going on in your area.