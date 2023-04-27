News you can trust since 1837
Man arrested after assault at Lancaster railway station leads to police chase

A man was arrested after trying to run away from police after an assault.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read

British Transport Police Lancashire were called to Lancaster railway station on Wednesday, after rail staff reported an assault had occurred.

Officers pursued the suspect as he ran from the station, and caught up and arrested him by the castle.

There were no injuries to staff and enquiries are ongoing.

The man was chased from the station to the castle.The man was chased from the station to the castle.
