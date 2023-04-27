Man arrested after assault at Lancaster railway station leads to police chase
A man was arrested after trying to run away from police after an assault.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
British Transport Police Lancashire were called to Lancaster railway station on Wednesday, after rail staff reported an assault had occurred.
Officers pursued the suspect as he ran from the station, and caught up and arrested him by the castle.
There were no injuries to staff and enquiries are ongoing.