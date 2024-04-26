Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The attack happened at about 3.25pm on Wednesday (April 17) on Whiteray Road in the Ryelands area when Alex McKenzie, 22, was assaulted with what police believe was a machete.

Adam Keates, 36, of Belmont Close, Lancaster, has been charged with Section 18 wounding, affray and threatening a person with a blade.

He was due to appear before magistrates on April 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 36-year-old man has been charged over a machete attack.

Police in Lancaster are continuing their efforts to find Alex McKenzie who they want to speak to after an assault in January.

Police were called after the victim, a man in his 30s, was attacked on Denny Avenue earlier this year and left with serious injuries.

Police also need to find McKenzie to check on his welfare after he was seriously assaulted in the machete attack.

Alex (pictured) is white, slim, five ft 10ins tall with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a baseball cap, and a hooded jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are looking for Alex McKenzie (pictured) to check on his welfare after he was the victim of a machete attack.

Extensive enquiries have been made to find McKenzie and police are appealing for help – if you have seen him or know where he is then please get in touch.

Another man has been charged in connection with last Wednesday’s attack.

Daniel Martin, 38, of Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster, is charged with section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a knife/bladed article in public place, possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He was due to appear at court last Friday (April 19).

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 quoting log 0993 of April 17.