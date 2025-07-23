Major road in Heysham to be closed for 16 days for repair work

The road will be closed for 16 days. Photo: Google Street View

Part of Kingsway is to be closed for half of August for urgent refurbishment to be carried out.

Lancashire County Council are temporarily closing the road from Monday August 4 until Wednesday August 20 to allow for carriageway resurfacing works.

The closure will be from the junction with Sugham Lane to its junction with Heysham Mossgate Road.