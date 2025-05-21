Major changes to bin collections in Lancaster district given go-ahead

Lancaster City Council is establishing a cross-party working group to lead the next stage of preparations for a major overhaul of the district’s waste and recycling services.

The group’s creation was recommended as part of a cabinet decision on Tuesday (May 20) that approved wide-ranging proposals to align local collection services with the Government’s national waste strategy.

As part of the scheme, recycling boxes will be replaced with new 240 litre wheelie bins where appropriate and collected on a three-weekly cycle along with general waste bins, with weekly food waste collections also introduced.

The working group will now engage and consult with residents on the changes and respond to questions and concerns about how they will be implemented.

Changes are being made to the current refuse collection service.

Coun Paul Hart, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Since the proposals were made public questions have been quite rightly raised around how the new system will affect people, particularly those who live in flats and other kinds of housing that may not have space for new bins.

“While we have no choice but to introduce weekly food waste collections due it being a legal requirement, we recognise that we need to do it in a way that reflects the needs of our residents and the realities of our district.

“Likewise, there are many issues around the introduction of wheelie bins for recycling and changes to the collection frequency that people have concerns about.

“That’s why this group is so important. It will ensure that all voices are heard as we shape the detail of how these changes are introduced.”

All councils in England must introduce weekly food waste collections by March 31 2026.

In addition, the council has now agreed to provide households with new 240-litre wheelie bin to replace recycling boxes for those with space, along with a move to three weekly collections.

These changes are designed to reduce the amount of household waste, increase recycling rates, and ensure the council is well-positioned to access current and future Government funding.

To support the rollout, the council has secured £1.46m in Government funding to purchase new vehicles and provide the new food waste containers free of charge to all households.

Further details about the rollout and opportunities for public engagement will be announced later this year.

For updates, FAQs and more information visit www.Lancaster.gov.uk/food-waste