Major changes planned for controversial south Lancaster road and housing scheme due to 'ancient woodland'

Highways chiefs say proposals to build a new road and reconfigure Junction 33 as part of the south Lancaster to M6 road scheme now need to change.

Council officers now want the proposed new link road to connect to the A6 roundabout and bridge over the West Coast Main Line, instead of via new northbound slip roads at Junction 33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road would then continue along the western boundary of the M6 to connect with Hazelrigg Lane.

Part of the Bailrigg site as seen from the M6. Photo: Google Street View

A proposed new Park and Ride would move further east along Hazelrigg Lane, closer to the motorway, to be served by a new junction on the link road for all vehicles and a dedicated bus only route.

This would have the capacity for around 500 vehicles.

The bus service would run between the Park and Ride and Lancaster city centre via the A6 and a proposed new Bailrigg Garden Village.

A county council report said: "The Park and Ride would alleviate the traffic that is experienced in Lancaster city centre by providing a sustainable transport route for residents of Bailrigg Garden Village, the local villages of Ellel and Galgate, university students and commuters."

The proposed new road route for south Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed changes have come about after environmental surveys and investigations showed that the woodland beside the M6 has "ancient woodland properties".

The changes have been asked for to avoid impact on the ancient woodland.

The overall plan could see at least 3,500 new homes built south of Lancaster - although up to 9,185 has also been suggested - as well as the road alterations.

The controversial scheme has been met with opposition from local residents since it was first mooted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents lobbied councillors outside a full city council meeting at Morecambe Town Hall last month, saying the project is flawed.

Factors include construction costs, difficult council and government finances, transport and the environmental impact.

Many residents fear such a scheme would see a 'new town' built on green land around Galgate, Lancaster and Conder Green.

The original plan, which was approved by both Lancashire County Council and Lancaster City Council.in 2021, was to provide a link road along the western boundary of the M6 between the motorway and Ellel and Galgate, joining with Hazelrigg Lane on the Galgate/university side of the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route would have included the improvement of Hazelrigg Lane to approach the Bailrigg Garden Village via the A6 junction with an underpass under the West Coast Main Line.

It was also to include the reconfiguration of Junction 33 - closing the southbound 'off' slipway and the northbound 'on' slipway and relocating the slipways to a location south east of Lancaster University, terminating at Hazelrigg Lane.

Lancashire County Council cabinet will be asked to approve the changes at a meeting on February 2.