Main road closed through Lancaster village for water supply work
A stretch of road through Bolton-le-Sands has been closed for up to three days while water mains work is carried out.
Main Road is closed to traffic for a distance of around 10 metres either side of property number 87 until 5pm on Friday at the latest.
Pedestrian access to properties will be maintained throughout.
An alternative route for traffic affected by the closure is via the A6 Bye Pass Road and Slyne Road.
The temporary closure order is necessary to allow works to disconnect the old lead water supply and replace with new, and is being carried out by Network Plus on behalf of United Utilities.