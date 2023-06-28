The M6 is currently blocked northbound between junctions 32 and 33. Photo: motorwaycameras.co.uk

A collision has been reported between two cars which has blocked lanes 2 and 3 on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 33.

It happened just after 3pm, and eye witnesses reported seeing passengers on the hard shoulder as ambulances arrived at the scene.

