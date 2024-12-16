M6 at Morecambe to be partially closed for drainage work
Part of the M6 at Morecambe is to be closed for planned roadworks to be carried out overnight tonight, Monday December 16.
National Highways will be carrying out planned roadside drain work on the M6 between junctions 34 and 35.
