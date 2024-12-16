M6 at Morecambe to be partially closed for drainage work

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Dec 2024, 09:54 BST

Part of the M6 at Morecambe is to be closed for planned roadworks to be carried out overnight tonight, Monday December 16.

National Highways will be carrying out planned roadside drain work on the M6 between junctions 34 and 35.

As a result, lane one northbound between junctions 34 at Morecambe and 35 at Carnforth will be closed from 8pm on December 16 until 5am on December 17.

