Luxury train which operates out of Carnforth is voted in top 5 in world
Yorkshire businessman David Pitts bought the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle from the Orient Express group eight years ago.
And it now takes pampered champagne-sipping passengers on slap-up day trips from stations all over Britain.
The train was awarded a 93.13% satisfaction rate, placing it above famous rivals like Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer and even the Venice Simplon Orient Express itself
A delighted Mr Pitts said: “We are, of course, very excited to be honoured with a place in the magazine’s top 10.
“But we have a great team at Carnforth who constantly strive to be the best and ensure that a trip on the Northern Belle is an unforgettable experience for our passengers.”
Actor Bill Nighy called the train “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on a Channel 5 programme last year.
And one journalist who travelled on the Belle described it as “like Downton on wheels”.
It even has its own musicians to entertain passengers while they dine, and a conjuror adds an extra touch of magic as he wanders through the carriages.
The train has a busy schedule in the run-up to Christmas, including a Fireworks Dinner trip from Preston on Saturday November 1.
Then in December there will be a trip from Preston and Lancaster to visit the Christmas markets in Edinburgh.
Fares start at £365. For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk