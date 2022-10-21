Wray historian David Kenyon wrote and published ‘The Lune Valley remembered, a photographic history of the people and places in and around a Lancashire valley’ to raise money for the hospice where his sister-in-law was cared for.

The book is a collection of articles written by David Kenyon that have previously appeared in the nostalgia section of the Lancaster Guardian.

The aim was to record for future generations the lives of the ordinary men, women and children who lived and worked in the villages of the Lune Valley during the period 1870-1968.

Wray historian David Kenyon with nurse Sarah Gorst at St John's Hospice. David and Sarah are pictured with the front covers of the local history book David has written, the proceeds of which are being donated to the hospice.

David Kenyon said: “I’d like to thank everyone that bought the book. It has been hard work but we have raised £3695.

"We will be giving a card to every business and outlet that sold the book for us for the hospice.”