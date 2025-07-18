Lucky Morecambe bingo player scoops £12,000

A bingo player has won £12,000 at Buzz Bingo Morecambe.

The winner called ‘House’ during the Community Pot Of Gold Jackpot earlier this month and plans plans to use the winnings to treat themselves and their partner to a holiday.

A Buzz Bingo spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to celebrate a fantastic win at Buzz Bingo Morecambe! One of our regular players, who wishes to remain anonymous, scooped an incredible prize of over £12,000!

“A loyal visitor to the club for more than 17 years, this lucky player had a day to remember. After calling their partner to share the news, they were met with disbelief – until they got home and showed the proof!

“The couple are now planning a well-earned holiday together to celebrate. We couldn’t be happier for our winner and are so pleased to have been part of such a special moment.”

Jayne, general manager at Buzz Bingo Morecambe, said: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment”.

Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win just over £12,000 on the Community Pot of Gold Jackpot Game at Buzz Bingo Morecambe.

“Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community!”

For those looking to get in on the action, new members can play for free on their first two visits.

What’s more, Buzz Bingo clubs offer great value food and drink deals all day every day. For further information on deals and promotions you can visit buzzbingo.com

The Community Pot of Gold jackpot is a stamp that can be added to every Lunch Club, Big Bite and Late Finale bingo session for just £1 for 2 stamps.

Members who call ‘House’ on any number with a Pot of Gold stamp win the jackpot. It keeps on growing until it’s won and is linked up between all Buzz clubs.